Ockimey, Castillo lead Pawtucket to 7-3 win over Rochester

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Josh Ockimey hit a three-run home run in the second inning, and Rusney Castillo homered and had two hits as the Pawtucket Red Sox topped the Rochester Red Wings 7-3 on Sunday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Red Sox and a five-game winning streak for the Red Wings.

The home run by Ockimey capped a four-run inning and gave the Red Sox a 4-0 lead after Castillo hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

After Rochester scored two runs, the Red Wings cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Wilin Rosario hit an RBI single, driving in Drew Maggi.

The Red Sox later tacked on three runs in the seventh, including a single by Tzu-Wei Lin that scored Juan Centeno.

Pawtucket southpaw Kyle Hart (8-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Adam Bray (1-1) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and four hits over three innings.

For the Red Wings, Rosario homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.