Landry scores winning run in 10th, AZL Dodgers Lasorda beats AZL Giants Black 2-1 in walk-off finish

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Meaux Landry scored the winning run on a wild pitch with one out in the 10th inning, as the AZL Dodgers Lasorda defeated the AZL Giants Black 2-1 on Sunday.

Landry scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third following singles by Eddys Leonard and Yhostin Chirinos.

Earlier in the inning, Leonard singled, scoring Jaime Perez to tie the game 1-1.

The AZL Giants Black took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 10th when Tyler Wyatt hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Garrett Frechette.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Reinaldo De Paula (6-1) got the win in relief while Francis Pena (0-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.