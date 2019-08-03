Diaz’s homer leads Jacksonville to 5-0 win over Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Lewin Diaz hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 5-0 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Saturday.

The home run by Diaz capped a five-run inning and gave the Jumbo Shrimp a 5-0 lead after Brian Miller hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Jacksonville starter Jorge Guzman (5-10) picked up the win after allowing just one hit over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Drew Rasmussen (1-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing five runs and four hits over 2 1/3 innings.

The Shuckers were held off the scoreboard for the 11th time this season, while the Jumbo Shrimp's staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.