Davidson, White and Harrison shut out Tennessee, Mississippi wins 6-0

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Tucker Davidson, Brandon S. White and Jordan Harrison combined for a shutout as the Mississippi Braves topped the Tennessee Smokies 6-0 on Saturday.

Davidson (7-6) went six scoreless innings, allowing six hits while striking out four and walking two to pick up the win. Erich Uelmen (0-1) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

In the bottom of the first, Mississippi took the lead on a single by Cristian Pache that scored Ray-Patrick Didder. The Braves then added four runs in the sixth and a run in the seventh. In the sixth, Ryan Casteel hit a two-run single and then scored on a two-run double by Carlos Martinez, while Casteel hit an RBI single in the seventh.

The Smokies were blanked for the 10th time this season, while the Braves' staff recorded their 13th shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Tennessee is 5-2 against Mississippi this season.