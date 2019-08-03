Acosta’s single leads Salem to 9-4 win over Lynchburg

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Victor Acosta hit a two-run single in the first inning, leading the Salem Red Sox to a 9-4 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Saturday.

The single by Acosta started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Red Sox a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Jagger Rusconi hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run home run by Charlie Madden.

The Red Sox later added single runs in the third, fifth and eighth innings to secure the victory.

Salem starter Jhonathan Diaz (7-6) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Juan Hillman (4-11) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and nine hits over five innings.

In the losing effort, Lynchburg got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Steven Kwan tripled and singled, also stealing a base.