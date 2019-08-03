Ramos’ homer leads Florida to 2-0 win over Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Jefrey Ramos hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Florida Fire Frogs to a 2-0 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The home run by Ramos scored Andrew Moritz and provided all the offense for Florida.

Starter Hayden Deal (4-9) got the win while Cason Sherrod (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Florida State League game.

The Hammerheads were held scoreless for the 16th time this season, while the Fire Frogs' staff recorded their 14th shutout of the year.