Berroa’s run leads DSL Pirates1 to 8-3 win over DSL Red Sox2

, (AP) -- Jose Berroa scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Pirates1 to an 8-3 win over the DSL Red Sox2 on Saturday.

The play started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the DSL Pirates1 a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, DSL Pirates1 scored on three more plays, including a stolen base and a single that scored Sergio Campana and Eliazer Montero.

Luis Peralta (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jose Ramirez (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Red Sox2, Moises Barajas reached base four times.