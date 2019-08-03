Heredia’s single leads DSL Cardinals Red to 16-3 win over DSL Mets2

, (AP) -- Roblin Heredia hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Cardinals Red to a 16-3 win over the DSL Mets2 on Saturday.

The single by Heredia started the scoring in a 10-run inning and gave the DSL Cardinals Red a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, DSL Cardinals Red scored on six more plays, including a double by Fernando Brazoban that scored Miguel Marcos and Luis Andujar.

The DSL Cardinals Red later scored three runs in the ninth to finish off the blowout.

Hemerson Cordero (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Melvin Arteaga (2-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

With the win, DSL Cardinals Red improved to 7-1 against DSL Mets2 this season.