TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Phillip Evans hit a solo home run in the ninth inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to a 5-4 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday.

Brad Wieck (2-1) got the win in relief while David McKay (3-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Rainiers, Tim Lopes singled three times, also stealing a base.