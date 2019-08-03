Luciano’s homer leads AZL Giants Orange to 8-5 win over AZL Angels

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Marco Luciano hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the AZL Giants Orange to an 8-5 win over the AZL Angels on Saturday.

The home run by Luciano scored Najee Gaskins and Luis Toribio to give the AZL Giants Orange a 3-0 lead.

AZL Angels answered in the bottom of the inning when Kyren Paris scored on a wild pitch and Trent Deveaux scored on a single to cut the deficit to one.

The AZL Giants Orange later added one run in the third and fifth innings and three in the eighth to secure the victory.

Alex DuBord (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Ridge Chapman (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

The AZL Angels squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss.

With the win, AZL Giants Orange improved to 3-1 against AZL Angels this season.