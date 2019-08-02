Pertuz hits walk-off single, AZL Cubs 1 beats AZL Brewers Gold 5-4

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Fabian Pertuz hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the AZL Cubs 1 defeated the AZL Brewers Gold 5-4 on Saturday.

Flemin Bautista scored the game-winning run after he hit a single with two outs, stole second and then stole third.

The AZL Cubs 1 tied the game 4-4 when Oswaldo Pina hit a two-run single in the sixth.

Pertuz doubled and singled three times, also stealing a base in the win.

Aneuris Rosario (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Zach Vennaro (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Brewers Gold, Francis Florentino doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs. Abimael Gonzalez singled twice, also stealing a base.