Gomez’s single leads Reading to 5-3 win over Altoona

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Jose Gomez hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Reading Fightin Phils to a 5-3 win over the Altoona Curve on Friday.

Alec Bohm scored on the play to give the Fightin Phils a 3-2 lead after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a ground out by Darick Hall.

The Fightin Phils added to their lead in the seventh when Mickey Moniak hit a two-run double.

Altoona saw its comeback attempt come up short after Chris Sharpe hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Robbie Glendinning in the eighth inning to cut the Reading lead to 5-3.

Josh Stephen had a pair of hits for Reading.

Jonathan Hennigan (3-3) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Altoona starter Sean Brady (3-10) took the loss in the Eastern League game.