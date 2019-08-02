Murphy’s homer leads Kingsport to 9-1 win over Burlington

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Tanner Murphy hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Kingsport Mets to a 9-1 win over the Burlington Royals on Friday. The Royals saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

The home run by Murphy scored Wilfred Astudillo to give the Mets a 3-0 lead.

The Royals cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Burle Dixon hit an RBI single, driving in Jake Means.

The Mets later scored six runs in the eighth to put the game away.

Jefferson Escorcha (6-0) got the win in relief while Burlington starter Angel Zerpa (4-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.