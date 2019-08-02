Motter, Ramirez lead Midland to 5-3 win over Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Taylor Motter hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Tyler Ramirez homered and scored two runs as the Midland RockHounds topped the Corpus Christi Hooks 5-3 on Friday.

The home run by Motter scored Dan Gamache to give the RockHounds a 3-1 lead.

The RockHounds later tacked on a run in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Motter hit a solo home run, while Chase Calabuig hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Corpus Christi saw its comeback attempt come up short after Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run single in the ninth inning to cut the Midland lead to 5-3.

Midland right-hander Matt Milburn (6-8) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Brandon Bailey (3-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and three hits over 3 1/3 innings.

For the Hooks, Stephen Wrenn doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base.