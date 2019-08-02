Hummel hits two homers as Biloxi gets past Jacksonville 7-2

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Cooper Hummel hit a pair of homers, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 7-2 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Friday.

C.J. Hinojosa and Ryan Aguilar also homered for the Shuckers.

Hummel hit a two-run shot in the second inning off Chad Smith and then hit a solo homer in the sixth off McKenzie Mills.

Biloxi left-hander Cameron Roegner (4-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Pablo Lopez (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing three runs and two hits while only recording two outs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lewin Diaz homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Jumbo Shrimp.