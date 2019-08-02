Kilkenny, Simpson lead Grand Junction to 7-0 win over Orem

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Colin Simpson homered twice and had three hits, and Mitchell Kilkenny allowed just one hit over five innings as the Grand Junction Rockies defeated the Orem Owlz 7-0 on Friday.

Kilkenny (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one.

In the bottom of the first, Grand Junction put up three runs, including a forceout that scored Christian Koss. The Rockies then added two runs in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Simpson and Brenton Doyle hit solo home runs, while Simpson hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Emilker Guzman (1-5) went five innings, allowing three runs and seven hits while striking out four in the Pioneer League game.

The Owlz were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Rockies' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.