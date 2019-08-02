Abbott, Burks carry Tennessee to 2-1 win over Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Charcer Burks singled twice, and Cory Abbott struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Tennessee Smokies defeated the Mississippi Braves 2-1 on Friday.

Abbott (6-7) picked up the win after he allowed one run and three hits.

Tennessee went up 2-0 in the third after Nico Hoerner hit an RBI single, bringing home Zach Davis.

The Braves cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Daniel Lockhart hit a solo home run.

Connor Johnstone (4-2) went four innings, allowing two runs and six hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

Lockhart homered and singled for the Braves.

Tennessee improved to 5-1 against Mississippi this season.