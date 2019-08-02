Basabe’s double leads Birmingham to 8-5 win over Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Luis Alexander Basabe hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Birmingham Barons to an 8-5 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday.

The double by Basabe started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Barons a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Blake Rutherford hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Gavin Sheets.

Following the big inning, the Blue Wahoos cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Trevor Larnach hit a two-run home run.

The Barons later added a run in the eighth and two in the ninth. In the eighth, Rutherford hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Laz Rivera, while Damek Tomscha hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Birmingham left-hander Matt Tomshaw (5-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jhoan Duran (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after he allowed five runs on just three hits over six innings.

Ryan Costello homered and singled for the Blue Wahoos.

With the win, Birmingham improved to 6-2 against Pensacola this season.