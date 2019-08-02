Sports
Tromp leads Louisville to 3-1 win over Toledo
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Chadwick Tromp hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Louisville Bats to a 3-1 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday.
The home run by Tromp scored Alex Blandino to give the Bats a 2-0 lead.
The Mud Hens cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jacob Robson hit an RBI single, scoring Ronny Rodriguez.
The Bats tacked on another run in the sixth when Blandino hit an RBI single, driving in Brian O'Grady.
Jackson Stephens (6-4) got the win in relief while Toledo starter Edwin Jackson (1-2) took the loss in the International League game.
