Paulino’s single leads Tri-City to 4-3 win over Auburn

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Juan Paulino hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Tri-City ValleyCats to a 4-3 win over the Auburn Doubledays on Friday. The ValleyCats snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

The single by Paulino, part of a two-run inning, gave the ValleyCats a 1-0 lead before Paulino scored when a runner was thrown out later in the inning.

After Auburn scored a run in the second, the Doubledays tied the game in the third inning when Jack Dunn scored on a groundout.

The ValleyCats took the lead for good in the fourth when Joe Perez scored on a forceout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Auburn saw its comeback attempt come up short after Onix Vega hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Caldioli Sanfler in the eighth inning to cut the Tri-City lead to 4-3.

Hunter Brown (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Auburn starter Rafael Gomez (1-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.