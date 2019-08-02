Hernandez, De Los Santos lift DSL Mets2 over DSL Cardinals Red 12-1

, (AP) -- Jose Hernandez homered and singled twice, scoring four runs as the DSL Mets2 defeated the DSL Cardinals Red 12-1 on Friday.

Omar De Los Santos doubled twice and singled twice with a couple of runs and two RBIs for DSL Mets2.

DSL Mets2 scored in six different innings in the victory, including the first, when it crossed the plate for four runs, including an out that scored Hernandez.

Rolfy Vargas (3-3) got the win with four innings of scoreless relief while DSL Cardinals Red starter Diorys Guerrero (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, DSL Cardinals Red is 6-1 against DSL Mets2 this season.