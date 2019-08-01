Lavarnway, O’Grady lead Louisville to 8-5 win over Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Ryan Lavarnway hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Brian O'Grady homered and had two hits as the Louisville Bats defeated the Columbus Clippers 8-5 on Thursday. With the victory, the Bats swept the short two-game series.

The home run by Lavarnway scored Alex Blandino to give the Bats a 2-0 lead.

Trailing 6-3, the Clippers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Eric Haase hit a two-run home run.

The Bats later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, O'Grady hit a solo home run, while Lavarnway hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Justin Grimm (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Columbus starter Jordan Stephens (3-5) took the loss in the International League game.