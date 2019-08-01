Roederer’s homer leads South Bend to 4-3 win over West Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Cole Roederer hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the South Bend Cubs to a 4-3 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Thursday.

The home run by Roederer scored Nelson Velazquez to give the Cubs a 4-2 lead.

In the top of the seventh, West Michigan cut into the lead on a wild pitch that scored Reynaldo Rivera.

South Bend southpaw Faustino Carrera (6-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Chance Kirby (3-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Daniel Reyes homered, doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Whitecaps.

With the win, South Bend improved to 13-4 against West Michigan this season.