Buelna, Fabela spur Mexico to 9-6 win over Oaxaca

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Jesus Fabela hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in three, and Victor Buelna allowed just four hits over five innings as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico beat the Guerreros de Oaxaca 9-6 on Thursday.

Buelna (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked two while allowing one run.

Mexico started the scoring in the first inning when Fabela hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by David Vidal.

The Guerreros cut into the deficit in the third inning when Alonzo Harris hit an RBI single, bringing home Samar Leyva.

The Diablos Rojos later added one run in the third, four in the fifth, and two in the eighth to secure the victory.

Irwin Delgado (6-4) went four innings, allowing six runs and seven hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out one and walked three.

Orlando Pina singled three times for the Guerreros. Alex Valdez homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.