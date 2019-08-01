Mejia, Bonifacio hit grand slams, lead Omaha over Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Erick Mejia and Jorge Bonifacio hit grand slams to lead the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 14-11 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Wednesday.

Trailing 9-2, Tacoma batted around in the third inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs, including a three-run home run by Ian Miller.

Following the big inning, the Storm Chasers grabbed the lead in the fifth inning when Bonifacio hit a grand slam.

The Storm Chasers tacked on another run in the seventh when Brett Phillips hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Xavier Fernandez.

Andres Machado (2-2) got the win in relief while Andrew Moore (0-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Jake Fraley doubled twice and singled, driving in two runs for the Rainiers.