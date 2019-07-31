Sosa’s single leads Memphis to 7-6 win over Albuquerque

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Edmundo Sosa hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Memphis Redbirds to a 7-6 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Wednesday.

Randy Arozarena scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a balk.

The Isotopes tied the game 6-6 when Josh Fuentes hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Kodi Whitley (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ben Bowden (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fuentes homered and doubled, driving home three runs for the Isotopes. Pat Valaika homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.