Greensboro beats West Virginia 5-4

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Jack Herman touched home with the decisive run in the seventh inning, as the Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the West Virginia Power 5-4 on Wednesday.

Herman scored after he reached base with a double and advanced to third on a single by Ji-Hwan Bae.

The single by Bae scored Jonah Davis to tie the game 4-4.

The Grasshoppers cut the deficit to 4-3 when Bae scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Winston Nicacio (1-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Logan Rinehart (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Power, Austin Shenton homered and doubled, driving home three runs.

With the win, Greensboro improved to 12-3 against West Virginia this season.