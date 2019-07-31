McCann’s triple leads Vermont to 7-2 win over State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Kyle McCann hit a two-run triple in the third inning, leading the Vermont Lake Monsters to a 7-2 win over the State College Spikes on Wednesday.

The triple by McCann started the scoring in a four-run inning and tied the game 2-2. Later in the inning, Vermont took the lead when Marty Bechina hit an RBI single and then added to it when Lawrence Butler hit an RBI single.

The Lake Monsters later added a run in the fourth and two in the ninth. In the fourth, Logan Davidson hit a solo home run, while Jorge Gordon and Bechina both drove in a run in the ninth.

Davidson homered and singled, scoring three runs for Vermont.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jorge Martinez (3-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while State College starter Enmanuel Solano (1-6) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.