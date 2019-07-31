Sports
Mallard’s single leads Hudson Valley to 7-5 win over Auburn
WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Mason Mallard hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 7-5 win over the Auburn Doubledays on Wednesday.
The single by Mallard, part of a three-run inning, gave the Renegades a 5-3 lead before Cristhian Pedroza scored on a forceout later in the inning.
The Renegades tacked on another run in the fifth when Beau Brundage scored on a wild pitch.
Auburn saw its comeback attempt come up short after Landerson Pena scored on a forceout and Eric Senior hit an RBI single in the seventh to cut the Hudson Valley lead to 7-5.
Greg Jones tripled and singled, scoring two runs for Hudson Valley.
Colby White (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Auburn starter Niomar Gomez (1-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
Comments