Casey’s homer leads Rancho Cuca. to 7-6 win over Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Donovan Casey hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 7-6 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Tuesday.

The home run by Casey started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Quakes a 5-3 lead. Later in the inning, Miguel Vargas hit a solo home run and Stevie Berman hit an RBI single.

In the bottom of the seventh, Lancaster crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Matt Hearn that scored Matt McLaughlin.

Starter Andre Jackson (3-1) got the win while Salvador Justo (3-2) took the loss in relief in the California League game.

Hearn singled three times, scoring two runs for the JetHawks.