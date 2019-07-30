Heimlich, Brown lead Dos Laredos to 3-2 win over Monterrey

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Domonic Brown homered and had two hits, and Luke Heimlich hurled seven scoreless innings as the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos topped the Sultanes de Monterrey 3-2 on Tuesday.

Heimlich (8-6) allowed three hits while striking out three and walking one to pick up the win.

After four scoreless innings, Dos Laredos got on the board in the top of the fifth when Brown hit a solo home run.

After Dos Laredos added two runs in the seventh, the Sultanes cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Ali Solis scored when a runner was thrown out.

The Sultanes saw their comeback attempt come up short after Yamaico Navarro hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Dos Laredos lead to 3-2.

Marco Tovar (3-3) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

Navarro homered and singled for the Sultanes.