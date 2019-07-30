Colina leads Pensacola to 1-0 win over Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Edwar Colina allowed just three hits over 5 2/3 innings, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in a 1-0 win on Tuesday.

Colina (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

The game's only run was scored in the fifth inning when Ryan Costello hit a solo home run.

Kolton Mahoney (4-1) went six innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Jumbo Shrimp were held scoreless for the 22nd time this season, while the Blue Wahoos' staff recorded their 15th shutout of the year.

With the win, Pensacola improved to 13-6 against Jacksonville this season.