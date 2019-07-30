Espinal’s sacrifice leads New Hampshire to 2-1 win over Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Santiago Espinal drove in Logan Warmoth with a sacrifice hit in the eighth inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 2-1 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday.

Warmoth scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Forrest Wall and then went to third on a single by Wall.

In the top of the fifth, New Hampshire broke a scoreless tie on a solo home run by Kevin Smith. Akron answered in the seventh inning when Alexis Pantoja hit an RBI single, driving in Alex Call.

Vinny Nittoli (2-2) got the win in relief while Jared Robinson (1-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.