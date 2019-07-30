Campana, Groshans lead Lowell to 6-2 win over Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Marino Campana hit a two-run single in the third inning, and Jaxx Groshans homered and had three hits as the Lowell Spinners beat the Brooklyn Cyclones 6-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday. The Cyclones saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

The single by Campana came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Spinners a 4-1 lead. Later in the inning, Nick Decker scored on an error.

The Spinners tacked on another run in the seventh when Groshans hit a solo home run.

Ryan Fernandez (3-0) got the win in relief while Brooklyn starter Frank Valentino (1-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.