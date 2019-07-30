Sports
Castillo’s homer leads Pawtucket to 7-3 win over Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Rusney Castillo hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Pawtucket Red Sox to a 7-3 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday. The Red Sox swept the short two-game series with the win.
The home run by Castillo scored Oscar Hernandez and Marco Hernandez to give the Red Sox a 3-1 lead.
After Lehigh Valley added a run in the fourth on a home run by Rob Brantly, the IronPigs tied the game in the fifth inning when Phil Gosselin hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Mitch Walding.
The Red Sox took the lead for good in the seventh when O. Hernandez hit a two-run home run.
Kyle Hart (7-4) got the win in relief while Connor Brogdon (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.
Brantly homered and singled twice for the IronPigs.
