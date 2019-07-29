Westbrook’s double leads Jackson to 5-1 win over Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Jamie Westbrook hit a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning, leading the Jackson Generals to a 5-1 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Monday.

The double by Westbrook scored Daulton Varsho, Mark Karaviotis, and L.T. Tolbert to break a scoreless tie.

The Generals extended their lead in the sixth when Jazz Chisholm scored on a double and Drew Ellis scored on an error.

Starter Emilio Vargas (2-3) got the win while Johan Belisario (8-1) took the loss in relief in the Southern League game.

For the Shuckers, Dillon Thomas doubled and singled, also stealing a base.

With the win, Jackson improved to 6-2 against Biloxi this season.