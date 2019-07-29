Parke, Gonzalez lead Birmingham to 6-2 win over Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Alfredo Gonzalez doubled twice and singled, and John Parke pitched seven scoreless innings as the Birmingham Barons beat the Montgomery Biscuits 6-2 on Monday. The loss snapped an eight-game winning streak for the Biscuits.

Parke (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing three hits.

Birmingham got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After hitting a double, A. Gonzalez scored on a single by Ramon Torres.

After Birmingham added two runs in the fourth, the Biscuits cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when David Rodriguez hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Barons later tacked on three runs in the ninth when Ti'Quan Forbes hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Luis Gonzalez to secure the victory.

Paul Campbell (6-3) went five innings, allowing three runs and seven hits while striking out two in the Southern League game.

Rodriguez homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Biscuits.

Despite the loss, Montgomery is 9-4 against Birmingham this season.