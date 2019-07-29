Parra leads Asheville to 4-1 win over Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Frederis Parra allowed just seven hits over 7 2/3 innings, leading the Asheville Tourists over the Hickory Crawdads in a 4-1 win on Monday.

Parra (1-1) allowed one run while striking out five to pick up the win.

Asheville started the scoring with a big seventh inning, when it put up four runs, including a two-run double by Grant Lavigne.

Following the big inning, the Crawdads cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Melvin Novoa hit a solo home run.

Abdiel Mendoza (2-1) went six innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

For the Crawdads, Tyreque Reed doubled and singled twice. Novoa homered and singled.