Vickers leads Hagerstown to 5-1 win over Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Trey Vickers doubled and singled twice as the Hagerstown Suns topped the Columbia Fireflies 5-1 on Monday. The Suns swept the four-game series with the win.

Up 1-0 in the second, Hagerstown added to its lead when Vickers hit an RBI single, scoring Israel Pineda.

After Hagerstown added two runs in the fifth, the Fireflies cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Guillermo Granadillo hit an RBI single, scoring Gerson Molina.

The Suns tacked on another run in the eighth when Jackson Cluff scored on a balk.

Hagerstown right-hander Tomas Alastre (4-10) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Bryce Hutchinson (4-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing four runs and five hits over five innings.