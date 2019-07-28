Gorski’s homer leads West Virginia to 5-2 win over State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Matt Gorski hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the West Virginia Black Bears to a 5-2 win over the State College Spikes on Sunday.

The home run by Gorski scored Blake Sabol to give the Black Bears a 2-0 lead.

The Spikes tied the game in the second inning when Martin Figueroa hit a two-run home run.

The Black Bears took the lead for good in the third when Jared Triolo hit an RBI triple, bringing home Cory Wood.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Xavier Concepcion (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while State College starter Adrian Mardueno (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

With the win, West Virginia improved to 6-3 against State College this season.