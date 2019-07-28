Allison’s sacrifice fly leads AZL Dodgers Lasorda over AZL Padres 2 in 12 innings

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Chet Allison hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 12th inning to help lead the AZL Dodgers Lasorda to a 26-17 win over the AZL Padres 2 on Sunday.

Rolando Lebron scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and stole third. The AZL Dodgers Lasorda later scored eight more runs in the inning, including a three-run home run by Lebron and a solo home run by Edwin Mateo.

The AZL Dodgers Lasorda scored two runs in the 10th before AZL Padres 2 answered in the bottom of the inning when Cristian Heredia hit a two-run home run to tie the game 17-17.

Lebron was a single short of the cycle, driving in five runs and scoring three in the win. Jorbit Vivas tripled and singled three times, scoring three runs and driving home a couple.

Gabe Benavides (1-0) got the win in relief while Juan Garcia (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

AZL Dodgers Lasorda took advantage of some erratic AZL Padres 2 pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.

Ripken Reyes had four hits, while Emmanuel Guerra and Jarryd Dale recorded three apiece for AZL Padres 2 in a losing effort. The AZL Padres 2 also scored a season-high 17 runs.