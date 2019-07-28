Loehr’s double leads Stockton to 7-3 win over Rancho Cuca.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Trace Loehr hit a run-scoring double in the fourth inning, leading the Stockton Ports to a 7-3 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Saturday.

The double by Loehr, part of a two-run inning, gave the Ports a 2-1 lead before Loehr scored on an error later in the inning.

The Ports later added three runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, Lazaro Armenteros hit a two-run home run, while Jonah Bride hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Michael Danielak (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Rancho Cuca. starter Gerardo Carrillo (2-7) took the loss in the California League game.