Irizarry scores winning run in 10th, Spokane beats Vancouver 2-1 in walk-off finish

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Jonah McReynolds drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the 10th inning to score the winning run, as the Spokane Indians topped the Vancouver Canadians 2-1 on Saturday.

Kenen Irizarry scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Francisco Ventura.

The Indians tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the eighth when Luis Asuncion hit an RBI double, bringing home Blaine Crim.

The Indians had three relievers combine to throw seven scoreless innings in the victory. Daniel Robert (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Parker Caracci (2-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.