Kelley scores on forceout in 10th, Indianapolis beats Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Christian Kelley scored on a forceout in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Indianapolis Indians to a 7-6 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Saturday.

Kelley scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a walk by Kevin Kramer.

The Red Wings tied the game 6-6 in the ninth when Wilin Rosario scored on an error.

Reliever Geoff Hartlieb (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing one run and two hits over two innings. Zack Littell (3-3) went one inning, allowing one run while walking two in the International League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kramer homered and singled in the win.

For the Red Wings, Jaylin Davis homered and doubled, driving in two runs.