Pasquantino’s homer leads Burlington to 3-1 win over Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Vinnie Pasquantino hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Burlington Royals to a 3-1 win over the Princeton Rays on Saturday.

The home run by Pasquantino scored Jake Means and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the fourth, Burlington took the lead on a single by Logan Porter that scored Means. Princeton answered in the bottom of the inning when Diego Infante hit an RBI triple, scoring Luis Leon.

Starter Adrian Alcantara (2-2) got the win while Ryan Allain (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Appalachian League game.