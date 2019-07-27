Parkinson, Bohm lead Reading to 2-0 win over New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Alec Bohm doubled and singled, and David Parkinson allowed just four hits over six innings as the Reading Fightin Phils defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 2-0 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Parkinson (7-7) struck out four and walked one to pick up the win.

Both runs for Reading came in the third inning when Luke Williams hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Bohm.

Joey Murray (0-1) went five innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out nine and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Fisher Cats were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Fightin Phils' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.