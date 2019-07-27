Will Power wins record 4th pole at Honda Indy 200

Will Power edged defending champion Alexander Rossi on Saturday for a record fourth pole for the Honda Indy 200 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Power, in the Team Penske Chevy, ran a fast lap of 124.757 mph, with Rossi at 124.044 in his Honda. Earlier, Rossi signed a multiyear contract to remain with Andretti Autosport to avoid free agency.

Power broke a tie with Michael Andretti for the most poles at Mid-Ohio. His others came in 2010, 2012 and 2017. Power leads the series this year with three poles, the others at St. Petersburg and Circuits of America.

IndyCar series leader Josef Newgarden of Team Penske Chevy was third at 123.560. Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud in a Chevy was fourth (123.358) and Sebastian Bourdais of Dale Coyne Racing in a Honda was fifth (122.784).