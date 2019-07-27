Sanabria, Hernandez lead the way for DSL D-backs2

, (AP) -- Danyer Sanabria tripled and doubled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the DSL D-backs2 defeated the DSL Cardinals Red 12-7 on Saturday. With the victory, the DSL D-backs2 swept the short two-game series.

Alexander Hernandez singled three times with a couple of runs and two RBIs for DSL D-backs2.

DSL Cardinals Red cut the deficit to 4-3 in the fifth after Albert Inoa hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Luis Andujar.

DSL D-backs2 answered in the top of the next frame, scoring seven runs to extend its lead. The DSL D-backs2 sent 11 men to the plate as Juan Batista and Sanabria hit two-run doubles en route to the eight-run lead.

Mauricio Bascunan (5-2) got the win in relief while DSL Cardinals Red starter Henry Gomez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Andujar doubled and singled three times, driving home two runs for the DSL Cardinals Red. Inoa singled twice, scoring three runs.

DSL D-backs2 improved to 7-1 against DSL Cardinals Red this season.