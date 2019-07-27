Perez, Acosta lead DSL Reds to 3-1 win over DSL Padres

, (AP) -- Lenniell Perez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, and Jose Acosta homered and had two hits as the DSL Reds beat the DSL Padres 3-1 on Saturday.

The home run by Perez scored Elly De La Cruz and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the first, DSL Padres took the lead on a solo home run by Reginald Dowston. DSL Reds answered in the second inning when Acosta hit a solo home run.

Zamil Castillo (4-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while DSL Padres starter Abismael Paulino (1-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

With the win, DSL Reds improved to 7-3 against DSL Padres this season.