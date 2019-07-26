Jones’ homer leads Round Rock to 10-8 win over Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Taylor Jones hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Round Rock Express to a 10-8 win over the Iowa Cubs on Friday.

The home run by Jones capped a four-run inning and gave the Express a 7-5 lead after Jack Mayfield hit a two-run double earlier in the inning.

After Round Rock added two runs in the sixth, the Cubs cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Johnny Field drew a bases-loaded walk and Donnie Dewees hit a two-run single.

The Express tacked on another run in the seventh when Nick Tanielu hit an RBI double, bringing home Chas McCormick.

Colin McKee (1-1) got the win in relief while Iowa starter Colin Rea (11-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Dixon Machado homered and singled three times, scoring two runs for the Cubs. Mark Zagunis doubled twice, scoring two runs.